NÜCHTERN WIRKEN im SUFF | 10 Friday-Hacks

Kostenlos Abonnieren ► https://goo.gl/iqE7IY Ihr seid komplett besoffen aber müsst noch Eltern, Lehrer oder euren Chef sehen? Hier gibts 10 Lifehacks wie niemand euren Rausch bemerkt!! Schreibt uns unten für welchen Bewusstseinszustand ihr noch Verhüllungstricks wollt INSTAGRAM! ► saehmon ► typischtyp SNAPCHAT ► typischtyp ► saehmon FACEBOOK ► www.facebook.com/chrallo ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Verwendete Musik: black vulture - silent partner baila mi cumbia - jimmy fontanez/Media Right Productions bitters at the saloon - bird creek brandenburg concerto no4 - Bach / Kevin MacLeod bumper tag - John Deley dangerous - Kevin MacLeod beachfront celebration - Kevin MacLeod da jazz blues - Doug Maxwell/Media Right Productions dub spirit - jingle punks boogie woogie bed - audionautix pentagram - audionautix

Solltest du nicht automatisch zum Video weitergeleitet werden, klicke bitte hier.