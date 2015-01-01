Placement-Salat. Pädophile Pixels & Pazifistische Endbosse - #1080NerdScope No.1

Die erste Folge! Dieses Mal mit: Half Life 3 UNconfirmed, Deus Ex Laber-Modus, Michael Jackson als Jar Jar Binks, ESL Doping Kontrolle, Gamescom Vorschau, Kartoffelsalat-Review und einem Rage zu Pixels. 1080NerdScope - Jeden Samstag, 14.00h auf DoktorFroid! Mit: - Frodo: http://www.youtube.com/frodoapparat - Floid: http://www.youtube.com/lefloid - Robin: http://www.youtube.com/robbubble Zu Gast: Die Quotenfrau - Elisa: http://youtube.com/alive4fashion Marti: http://youtube.com/theclavinover Steve & Rick: http://youtube.com/spacefrogsradio Der Endboss - Dominik: http://youtube.com/mapamundio _______________________________ 1080NerdScope ist eine Meimberg GmbH Produktion für den SWR - © 2015 ________________________________ DoktorFroid auf Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/doktorfroid Let’s Plays / Streams gibt’s hier: http://bit.ly/DoktorFroidGamebang DoktorFroid & LeFloid Merch: http://www.yvolve.de/doktorfroid DoktorFroid auf Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/doktorfroidfans Unser Verein: http://www.301plus.de ________________________________ Unsere Quellen: Kommentare aus dem Intro-Sketch: Gamestar.de - http://www.gamestar.de/index.cfm?pid=86&pk=3234159&fk=0&op=comments Spiegel.de - http://www.spiegel.de/netzwelt/games/lefloid-youtuber-bekommt-oeffentlich-rechtliche-games-sendung-a-1045519.html YouTube.com - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Px9heDSa38 Wikipedia “Nerdy Interests”: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nerd#.22Nerdy.22_interests Half Life 3 UNConfirmed: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=50lSIaSR3zc&feature=youtu.be https://www.reddit.com/r/HalfLife/comments/3ejez9/i_sent_an_email_to_marc_laidlaw_regarding_recent/ http://www.pcgamer.com//market-data-firm-claims-valve-made-730-million-last-year/ Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Bosskämpfe: http://www.onlinewelten.com/games/deus-ex-mankind-divided/news/gespraech-statt-bosskampf-128802/ Micheal Jackson sollte Jar Jar Binks spielen: http://www.vice.com/de/read/der-schauspieler-der-jar-jar-binks-gespielt-hat-bereut-nichts-456 Channing Tatum nicht mehr Gambit?: http://www.thewrap.com/channing-tatum-superhero-movie-gambit-in-jeopardy-as-deal-unravels-exclusive/ ESL Doping Tests: http://www.spiegel.de/netzwelt/games/e-sport-esl-will-erstmals-doping-tests-durchfuehren-a-1045059.html Kartoffelsalat Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VN5kSsnLATg Blizzard Ankündigung auf der Gamescom: http://www.gamestar.de/news/vermischtes/3234116/blizzard.html World of Warcraft Addon: http://www.polygon.com/2015/7/29/9068129/world-of-warcraft-expansion-reveal-announcement-gamescom Final Fantasy 15 Infos auf der Gamescom: http://www.gamespot.com/articles/final-fantasy-15-news-coming-next-week/1100-6429244/ Mafia 3 angekündigt: http://www.gamespot.com/articles/mafia-3-confirmed-full-reveal-coming-next-week/1100-6429230/ Pixels Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XAHprLW48no

Solltest du nicht automatisch zum Video weitergeleitet werden, klicke bitte hier.