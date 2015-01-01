Uwe Bollywood & Das Gamescom Super-AIDS - #1080NerdScope No.3

Wir sind von der Gamescom zurück und besprechen nachträglich Mafia 3 & For Honor, die Dota 2 International 2015, den neuen Dungeons & Dragons Film und reden über die Videospiel-Filme, die in nächster Zeit kommen. 1080NerdScope - Jeden Samstag, 14.00h auf DoktorFroid! Mit: - Frodo: http://www.youtube.com/frodoapparat - Floid: http://www.youtube.com/lefloid - Robin: http://www.youtube.com/robbubble Zu Gast: Die Quotenfrau - Elisa: http://youtube.com/alive4fashion Halbe-Sekunde-Fliege-Man - Fabian: http://youtube.com/battlebrosteam Selbst-Spoiler-Man - David: http://youtube.com/behaind _______________________________ 1080NerdScope ist eine Meimberg GmbH Produktion für den SWR - © 2015 ________________________________ DoktorFroid auf Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/doktorfroid Let’s Plays / Streams gibt’s hier: http://bit.ly/DoktorFroidGamebang DoktorFroid & LeFloid Merch: http://www.yvolve.de/doktorfroid DoktorFroid auf Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/doktorfroidfans Unser Verein: http://www.301plus.de ------------------------ Unsere Quellen: Dota 2 International 5: http://www.gamespot.com/articles/meet-the-16-year-old-professional-dota-2-player-wh/1100-6429598/ AdBlock Wachstum: http://downloads.pagefair.com/reports/2015_report-the_cost_of_ad_blocking.pdf Dungeons & Dragons Film: http://www.gamestar.de/kino/news/3234493/dungeons_dragons.html Videospielfilme in Entwicklung: http://www.imdb.com/list/ls059270521/

Solltest du nicht automatisch zum Video weitergeleitet werden, klicke bitte hier.