Neues Minecraft & How I Met Your Batman - #1080NerdScope No.11

Diese Woche mit: Minecraft - Story Mode, einer Black Ops 3 Marketing Aktion, der Peeple App, den League of Legends Worlds & der LoL Hintergrundstory, Wildstar Free2Play, Far Cry Primal, Kotze bei The Walk, Serien zu Watchman, Limitless, Minority Report, A-Team, Lethal Weapon, MacGyver & einer Superhelden-Sitcom von Marvel. 1080NerdScope - Jeden Samstag, 14.00h auf DoktorFroid! Mit: - Frodo: http://www.youtube.com/frodoapparat - Floid: http://www.youtube.com/lefloid - Robin: http://www.youtube.com/robbubble Zu Gast: Als Chef: David Hain – http://youtube.com/behaind Die Quotenfrau: Elisa – http://youtube.com/alive4fashion Als Activision Mitarbeiter: Olli – http://youtube.com/derollikanal _______________________________ 1080NerdScope ist eine Meimberg GmbH Produktion für den SWR - © 2015 _______________________________ DoktorFroid auf Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/doktorfroid Let’s Plays / Streams gibt’s hier: http://bit.ly/DoktorFroidGamebang DoktorFroid & LeFloid Merch: http://www.yvolve.de/doktorfroid DoktorFroid auf Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/doktorfroidfans Unser Verein: http://www.301plus.de _______________________________ Unsere Quellen: Minecraft Story Mode Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RsopHhSl1kg Call of Duty Black Ops 3 Marketing Kampagne denkt, ein gefakter Terror Anschlag wäre eine gute Idee http://www.gamestar.de/spiele/call-of-duty-black-ops-3/news/call_of_duty_black_ops_3,52184,3237047.html Peeple App will nicht reviewed werden http://i100.independent.co.uk/article/peeple-app-founder-that-lets-you-review-everyone-doesnt-like-being-reviewed-herself--WkMHSRNZwl LOL Worlds http://www.sbnation.com/2015/10/4/9448761/league-of-legends-world-championship-2015-results-scores-sunday Wildstar Free2Play http://www.gamestar.de/spiele/wildstar/news/wildstar_reloaded,47224,3237039.html Far Cry Primal https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LJ2iH57Fs3M Leute kotzen bei The Walk http://www.filmstarts.de/nachrichten/18497365.html Minority Report Serie http://deadline.com/2015/10/minority-report-order-cut-fox-cancelation-1201572471/ Limitless Serie http://variety.com/2015/tv/news/bradley-cooper-limitless-cbs-1201614730/ A-Team Serie http://deadline.com/2015/09/a-team-series-remake-chris-morgan-stephen-j-cannell-1201544600/ Watchmen Serie von HBO http://www.gamestar.de/news/3237176/watchmen.html Lethal Weapon Serie http://www.gamesradar.com/fox-planning-lethal-weapon-tv-show/ MacGyver Serie http://edition.cnn.com/2015/10/04/entertainment/new-macgyver-for-tv-show-thr-feat/ - Damage Control Marvel Serie http://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/tv/news/marvels-damage-control-avengers-studio-orders-new-comedy-tv-show-a6679041.html

