PPAP Pen Pineapple Apple Pen (VIDEO REMIX)
Yet another BRAINWASH trap version of PPAP!!
Mehr EDITS: https://goo.gl/twHtA6ABONNIERER: http://goo.gl/86oBmy
--- CHECKT DIE ANDEREN VERSIONEN ---G-Funk by Danergy:
Cloud by Arman Uderzo:
--- AUSSERDEM VIELEN DANK AN ---Steve Heng für den Video Edit:
https://youtu.be/XctjzqOKmdw
--- MUSIC ---Arman Uderzo:https://www.youtube.com/user/KingUDERZO
--- SOCIAL MEDIA ---Snapchat: ba.snapped
Instagram: https://instagram.com/bagoespro
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BATurkish
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/b.a.turkish
Solltest du nicht automatisch zum Video weitergeleitet werden, klicke bitte hier.