Yummy: Baked Parmesan Chicken Strips | Gute Arbeit Originals

Baked Parmesan Chicken StripsServes 4 Here is what you'll need! INGREDIENTS3 chicken breasts, sliced into strips Gauze bandage and band aid Salt, to taste Pepper, to taste½ cup flour2 teaspoons Italian seasoning1 teaspoon paprika3 eggs1 cup bread crumbs½ cup parmesan cheese1 frozen pizza PREPARATION1. Preheat oven to 400˚F/200˚C.1. Cut chicken breasts into strips and season with salt and pepper.3. In a re-sealable plastic bag, combine flour, paprika, and Italian seasoning. 4. Add the seasoned chicken strips into the flour mixture and seal the bag. Shake until the chicken strips are well coated with the flour mixture.5. Beat 3 eggs in a small bowl and dip each piece of chicken until well coated.6. In another bowl, combine bread crumbs and parmesan cheese and coat each piece of chicken with the mixture.7. Place the coated chicken strips on a greased baking sheet and bake for 35-40 minutes, flipping halfway, and bake until golden brown (times and temperatures may vary based on oven).8. Wash hands!9. Remove Chicken Strips10. Unwrap Frozen Pizza11. Bake for 12 minutes12. Enjoy! Check us out on Facebook! - https://www.facebook.com/gutearbeitoriginals

