Game Two #014 | Nintendo Switch, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Horizon Zero Dawn

►Game Two in der Playlist: https://goo.gl/zAo7XR►Rocket Beans TV 24 Stunden auf Sendung: http://rocketbeans.tv►Rocket Beans TV Hauptkanal: https://www.youtube.com/user/ROCKETBEANSTV ►Game Two auf Snapchat: https://www.snapchat.com/add/therocketbeans►Game Two auf Facebook: facebook.de/rocketbeanstv►Game Two auf Twitter: #GameTwo

Solltest du nicht automatisch zum Video weitergeleitet werden, klicke bitte hier.