Warmer Kürbis Zimt Smoothie | Warm Pumpkin Cinnamon Smoothie | Living The Healthy Choice

This warm served smoothie is a real treat for cold autumn and winter days. I'm actually not quite sure if it can be called a smoothie, as it's very liquidly, but nonetheless it's delicious. You can make the pumpkin puree yourself or get some from the can. It tastes good both ways. Enjoy! Find the full recipe on http://www.livingthehealthychoice.com/warm-pumpkin-smoothie Dieser warm servierte Smoothie ist ein wahrer Freund für kalte Herbst- und Wintertage. Ich bin mir zwar nicht ganz sicher, ob er als Smoothie durchgeht, da die Konsistenz recht flüssig ist, aber nichtsdestotrotz ist er unglaublich lecker! Das Kürbis Püree kann man leicht zuhause selbst machen oder einfach in der Dose kaufen - beides schmeckt gut! Viel, viel Spaß! Das komplette Rezept findet ihr unter: http://www.livingthehealthychoice.com/de/warm-pumpkin-smoothie

