Grüne Smoothie Bowl + Apfel Crumble | Green Smoothie Bowl + Apple Crumble | Living The Healthy Choice
This
Green Smoothie Bowl has a little twist to it: it’s topped with a delicious (and
very easy) apple crumble. As for some a green smoothie might taste a little bit
too green, which the apple crumble will balance out and brings a sweet flavour
to the mix.
Find the full recipe on http://www.livingthehealthychoice.com/green-smoothie-bowl
Diese Grüne Smoothie Bowl hat einen kleinen Twist: sie
ist getoppt mit einem sehr leckeren (und übrigens sehr einfachen) Apfel
Crumble. Da für so manchen ein grüner Smoothie etwas zu grün schmeckt, bringt
der Apfel Crumble eine angenehme süße Note hinzu.
Das komplette Rezept findet ihr unter: http://www.livingthehealthychoice.com/de/green-smoothie-bowl
