Apfel Sellerie Suppe mit Kurkuma | apple celery soup with turmeric| Living The Healthy Choice
Heute zeige ich euch ein leckeres und wärmendes Suppe Rezept, das ich kreiert habe. Eine Apfel Sellerie Suppe mit einem extra Twist: Kurkuma!
Das komplette Rezept findet ihr unter: http://www.livingthehealthychoice.com/de/apple-celery-soup
Today I’m showing you a delicious and warming soup
recipe that I have created. An apple celery soup with a special extra:
turmeric!
Find the full recipe on here: http://www.livingthehealthychoice.com/apple-celery-soup
Find me on here:
Website: http://www.livingthehealthychoice.comInstagram:
http://www.instagram.com/livingthehealthychoiceFacebook: http://www.facebook.com/livingthehealthychoice
Solltest du nicht automatisch zum Video weitergeleitet werden, klicke bitte hier.