Dunkle Schokolade Popcorn | dark chocolate popcorn | Living The Healthy Choice

Hallo hallo und fröhliche Weihnachten!! Falls noch jemand auf der Suche ist nach einem last minute Dessert oder Snack, dachte ich mir, dass ich noch ein letztes Mal meinen Senf dazu gebe. Es geht super leicht - selbstgemachtes Popcorn! Schnell und ohne großen Aufwand und um einiges billiger als im Kino. Die Geschmacksrichtungen kann man auch einfach anpassen. Ich hab mich für ein dunkle Schokolade mit Meersalz-Topping entschieden, was mein persönlicher Favorit ist. Also, habt ein paar schöne Tage und haut rein! x Das komplette Rezept findet ihr unter: http://www.livingthehealthychoice.com/de/dark-chocolate-popcorn Hello hello and merry Christmas!! In case anyone is looking for a last minute dessert / snack for the Christmas holidays, I thought I would contribute one last thing. This can be so easily done at home: popcorn! It's a super fast recipe and much more affordable than the popcorn you get at the movies. You can also adjust the flavors whichever you prefer. I have settled with a dark chocolate and sea salt topping which is my personal favorite. So I hope you enjoy it and eat away! x Find the full recipes on here: http://www.livingthehealthychoice.com/dark-chocolate-popcorn

