Buchweizen Porridge | buckwheat porridge | Living The Healthy Choice

Wann immer ein neues Jahr startet, nehme ich mir fest vor, meine kulinarische Comfort Zone nach der Weihnachtszeit zu verlassen und neues auszuprobieren. Eine Sache, die ich für mich wieder entdeckt habe, ist dieses Buchweizen Porridge. Als ich vor einigen Jahren meine Ernährung umstellte, war es mein absolutes Lieblingsfrühstück. Da ich Vollzeit arbeitete, hab ich es meist abends zubereitet und morgens dann nur rasch die Beeren aus dem Tiefkühlfach genommen. So einfach, so schnell. Ich hoffe, euch gefällt es so sehr wie mir. Pauline x Das komplette Rezept findet ihr unter: http://www.livingthehealthychoice.com/de/buckwheat-porridge When the New Year comes around I always try and mix up my diet a little bit. I guess I can’t help it. I am pushing myself to try new things. One thing I have been rediscovering lately is this buckwheat porridge. When I changed my diet a couple of years ago, this was all I would eat for a long time. I really enjoyed making a bowl of buckwheat porridge and topping it with semi frozen berries. I was working full time back then, so I would usually prepare it at night and just get the berries out of the freezer in the morning. Simple as that. I hope you enjoy it as much as I do. Pauline x Find the full recipes on here: http://www.livingthehealthychoice.com/buckwheat-porridge Find me on here: Website: http://www.livingthehealthychoice.comInstagram: http://www.instagram.com/livingthehealthychoiceFacebook: http://www.facebook.com/livingthehealthychoice

Solltest du nicht automatisch zum Video weitergeleitet werden, klicke bitte hier.