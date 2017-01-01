Zucchini Boote | zucchini boats | Living The Healthy Choice
Ein
fröhliches neues Jahr euch allen! 2017 ... let’s do this. Ich hab heute ein
ganz leichtes und schnelles (Überraschung!) Rezept für euch. Es ist eins, was
ich immer mache, wenn ich nicht groß Zeit oder Lust habe, lange in der Küche zu
stehen. Für die Basis, in diesem Falle die Zucchini, könnt ihr auch leicht ein
anderes Gemüse nehmen, was sich füllen lässt. Die Füllung besteht unter anderem
aus Sonnenblumenkernen und Tomaten und mooah ... ist super. Ich hoffe, ihr seid
gut ins neue Jahr gestartet. x
Das
komplette Rezept findet ihr unter: http://www.livingthehealthychoice.com/de/zucchini-boats
Happy New Year, everybody! 2017 … let’s bring it on. I
have a really easy and quick (surprise!) recipe today for you that is one of my
go-to’s when I don’t have much time or energy to cook up something big in the
kitchen. You can pretty much use any vegetable you like (and can fill) for
this. The filling is made of sunflower seeds and tomatoes and just … so good. I
hope you’re all doing well and had a good start in the New Year.
Find the full recipes on here: http://www.livingthehealthychoice.com/zucchini-boats
