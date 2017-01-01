Zucchini Boote | zucchini boats | Living The Healthy Choice

Ein fröhliches neues Jahr euch allen! 2017 ... let’s do this. Ich hab heute ein ganz leichtes und schnelles (Überraschung!) Rezept für euch. Es ist eins, was ich immer mache, wenn ich nicht groß Zeit oder Lust habe, lange in der Küche zu stehen. Für die Basis, in diesem Falle die Zucchini, könnt ihr auch leicht ein anderes Gemüse nehmen, was sich füllen lässt. Die Füllung besteht unter anderem aus Sonnenblumenkernen und Tomaten und mooah ... ist super. Ich hoffe, ihr seid gut ins neue Jahr gestartet. x Das komplette Rezept findet ihr unter: http://www.livingthehealthychoice.com/de/zucchini-boats Happy New Year, everybody! 2017 … let’s bring it on. I have a really easy and quick (surprise!) recipe today for you that is one of my go-to’s when I don’t have much time or energy to cook up something big in the kitchen. You can pretty much use any vegetable you like (and can fill) for this. The filling is made of sunflower seeds and tomatoes and just … so good. I hope you’re all doing well and had a good start in the New Year. Find the full recipes on here: http://www.livingthehealthychoice.com/zucchini-boats Find me on here: Website: http://www.livingthehealthychoice.comInstagram: http://www.instagram.com/livingthehealthychoiceFacebook: http://www.facebook.com/livingthehealthychoice

Solltest du nicht automatisch zum Video weitergeleitet werden, klicke bitte hier.