Q&A | Living The Healthy Choice
Hey
Leute! Heute will ich mir nochmal die Zeit nehmen und auf eure Fragen eingehen,
die seit meinem letzten Q&A aufgekommen sind. Ich hoffe, dass sich damit
das ein oder andere aufklärt. Und wie immer - wenn ihr weitere Fragen habt,
schreibt sie gerne in die Kommentare. Habt einen
schönen Tag!
Hello guys! Today I want to take the time and answer
some of your questions that have come up since my last Q&A. I hope this
helps to clear things up and as always - leave any other questions you have
simply in the comment section below. Thank you and enjoy your day!
