Grüne Mini-Pizza | Green Mini Pizza | Living The Healthy Choice

Hallo Leute! Heute gibt’s ein extra spezialiges Rezept für euch - eine gesunde Pizza getoppt mit allem, was euch schmeckt! Der Pizzaboden ist tatsächlich aus Brokkoli. Buchweizenmehl ist auch mit von der Partie, was die komplette Pizza glutenfrei werden lässt. Für den Belag zeig ich euch die eine oder andere Idee, aber wie immer könnt ihr ihn nach euren Wünschen anpassen. Oh - und wir haben dieses Video bereits vor einer Weile gefilmt, daher das kurze Haar. Also nicht wundern, wenn ich nächste Woche wieder mit längeren Haaren da stehe. Habt einen schönen Tag! Das komplette Rezept findet ihr unter: http://www.livingthehealthychoice.com/de/broccoli-base-pizza Hey guys! Today I have an extra special recipe for you - a healthy pizza topped with whatever vegetables you love. The base is made of broccoli. Buckwheat flour is also part of the party and thus the pizza is completely gluten-free. I’m also showing you some ideas for the topping, but as always you can adapt them easily for your liking. - Oh, and we filmed this recipe a little while back, so hence the short hair. So don’t be confused when I’m miraculously show up in longer hair next week. Enjoy your day! Find the full recipe on here: http://www.livingthehealthychoice.com/broccoli-base-pizza Find me on here: Website: http://www.livingthehealthychoice.comInstagram: http://www.instagram.com/livingthehealthychoiceFacebook: http://www.facebook.com/livingthehealthychoice

