Zitronen-Kokos-Riegel | lemon coconut bars | Living The Healthy Choice

Dieses Rezept ist ein wunderbares Beispiel dafür, dass sich Ideen und Vorstellungen stetig weiterentwickeln. Ich bin ein großer Zitronen Fan und wollte mich an einer gesunden und veganen Lemon Card probieren. Es stellte sich heraus, dass das Ganze ohne Ei und Zucker gar nicht so einfach ist. Also habe ich es ein wenig abgewandelt und entstanden sind diese wunderbaren Zitronen-Kokos-Riegel. Sie bestehen aus einem Mandel und Haferflocken Boden und werden getoppt mit einer unglaublich cremigen und leckeren Zitronen Kokos Creme. Und wer kein Riegel Fan ist, kann dieses Rezept auch ganz einfach in einen Kuchen umwandeln! Das Rezept findet ihr hier: Zitronen-Kokos-Riegel(für 9 Stück) Boden:300g Mandeln100g HaferflockenPrise Meersalz3-4 EL Kokosöl, flüssig50g Kokosraspeln4 EL AhornsirupSchale von einer ZitroneSaft von einer Zitrone Cashew-Zitronen-Creme:Saft von zwei ZitronenSchale von zwei Zitronen200g Cashewkerne (eingeweicht)50g Kokosmilch (nur das Fett)1 Prise Meersalz2 EL Ahornsirup Ofensichere FormKokosöl Am Abend zuvor: Cashewkerne für mind. 4 Stunden, am besten über Nacht, in ausreichend Wasser einweichen lassen.Ofen auf 180°C vorheizen.Mandeln und Haferflocken in einem Mixer zerkleinern und mit allen weiteren Zutaten für den Boden in einer großen Schüssel gründlich vermengen.Form mit Kokosöl einfetten und den Teig mit den Händen hineindrücken.Für 20 Minuten im Ofen backen, dann abkühlen lassen.Währenddessen die Füllung vorbereiten. Eingeweichte Cashews gründlich abspülen und mit allen Zutaten in einem Mixer für 1-2 Minuten zerkleinern. Es sollte eine weiche Creme entstehen.Boden aus der Form vorsichtig hinausheben und mit der Cashewcreme bestreichen. In riegelgroße Stücke schneiden. Falls erwünscht, mit Kokosflocken verzieren.Abgedeckt oder in einem luftdichten Container im Kühlschrank verstauen. Hält sich für etwa 2-3 Tage im Kühlschrank, ist aber am leckersten, wenn es so schnell wie möglich aufgegessen wird!) http://www.livingthehealthychoice.com/de/lemon-coconut-bars This recipe is a good example of how recipes can turn out completely different from your original concept. I'm a big lover of lemon and wanted to make a healthy and vegan lemon curd cake. Turns out it's not that easy without eggs and sugar. So, I changed it up a bit and it all turned into this: lemon coconut bars. They have a base of almonds and oats and are topped with a delicious cashew lemon crème. Oh, and if you're not a fan of bars, you could simply make it into a cake as well! The recipe can be found here: Lemon coconut bars(for 9 bars) base:300g almonds100g rolled oatspinch of sea salt3-4 tbsp coconut oil, melted50g desiccated coconut4 tbsp maple syrupzest of 1 lemonjuice of 1 lemon cashew-coconut-crème:juice of 2 lemonszest of 2 lemons200g cashews (soaked)50g coconut milk, only the fatpinch of sea salt2 tbsp maple syrup The night before: Let the cashews soak for about 4 hours, even better over night, in enough water.Preheat the oven to 180°C.Mix almonds and oats in a food processor until they are of a flour like consistency. In a big bowl, mix all ingredients for the base until it's an even dough.Grease a baking dish with coconut oil and spread out the dough evenly, using your hands.Let it bake in the oven for about 20 minutes, then set aside to cool.Meanwhile, prepare the crème. Wash the soaked cashews and pour in a blender with all other ingredients for the crème. Let it mix for 1-2 minutes until a smooth crème is formed.Carefully take the base out of the baking dish and top it evenly with the cashew coconut crème. Cut up in bar sized pieces. If wanted, add some coconut flakes on top.Store in an air-sealed container in the fridge. They last for about 2-3 days. http://www.livingthehealthychoice.co/lemon-coconut-bars

