Zitronen-Kokos-Riegel | lemon coconut bars | Living The Healthy Choice

Dieses
Rezept ist ein wunderbares Beispiel dafür, dass sich Ideen und Vorstellungen
stetig weiterentwickeln. Ich bin ein großer Zitronen Fan und wollte mich an
einer gesunden und veganen Lemon Card probieren. Es stellte sich heraus, dass
das Ganze ohne Ei und Zucker gar nicht so einfach ist. Also habe ich es ein
wenig abgewandelt und entstanden sind diese wunderbaren Zitronen-Kokos-Riegel.
Sie bestehen aus einem Mandel und Haferflocken Boden und werden getoppt mit
einer unglaublich cremigen und leckeren Zitronen Kokos Creme. Und wer kein
Riegel Fan ist, kann dieses Rezept auch ganz einfach in einen Kuchen umwandeln!
Das
Rezept findet ihr hier:
Zitronen-Kokos-Riegel(für 9 Stück)
Boden:300g Mandeln100g HaferflockenPrise Meersalz3-4 EL Kokosöl, flüssig50g Kokosraspeln4 EL AhornsirupSchale von einer ZitroneSaft von einer Zitrone
Cashew-Zitronen-Creme:Saft von zwei ZitronenSchale von zwei Zitronen200g Cashewkerne (eingeweicht)50g Kokosmilch (nur das Fett)1 Prise Meersalz2 EL Ahornsirup
Ofensichere FormKokosöl
Am Abend zuvor: Cashewkerne für mind. 4
Stunden, am besten über Nacht, in ausreichend Wasser einweichen lassen.Ofen auf 180°C vorheizen.Mandeln und Haferflocken in einem Mixer
zerkleinern und mit allen weiteren Zutaten für den Boden in einer großen
Schüssel gründlich vermengen.Form mit Kokosöl einfetten und den Teig
mit den Händen hineindrücken.Für 20 Minuten im Ofen backen, dann
abkühlen lassen.Währenddessen die Füllung vorbereiten.
Eingeweichte Cashews gründlich abspülen und mit allen Zutaten in einem Mixer
für 1-2 Minuten zerkleinern. Es sollte eine weiche Creme entstehen.Boden aus der Form vorsichtig
hinausheben und mit der Cashewcreme bestreichen. In riegelgroße Stücke
schneiden. Falls erwünscht, mit Kokosflocken verzieren.Abgedeckt oder in einem luftdichten Container im Kühlschrank verstauen. Hält
sich für etwa 2-3 Tage im Kühlschrank, ist aber am leckersten, wenn es so
schnell wie möglich aufgegessen wird!)
http://www.livingthehealthychoice.com/de/lemon-coconut-bars
This recipe is a good example of how recipes can turn
out completely different from your original concept. I’m a big lover of lemon
and wanted to make a healthy and vegan lemon curd cake. Turns out it’s not that
easy without eggs and sugar. So, I changed it up a bit and it all turned into
this: lemon coconut bars. They have a base of almonds and oats and are topped
with a delicious cashew lemon crème. Oh, and if you’re not a fan of bars, you
could simply make it into a cake as well!
The recipe can be found here:
Lemon coconut bars(for 9 bars)
base:300g almonds100g rolled
oatspinch of sea
salt3-4 tbsp
coconut oil, melted50g desiccated coconut4 tbsp maple
syrupzest of 1 lemonjuice of 1
lemon
cashew-coconut-crème:juice of 2
lemonszest of 2 lemons200g cashews
(soaked)50g coconut
milk, only the fatpinch of sea
salt2 tbsp maple
syrup
The night
before: Let the cashews soak for about 4 hours, even better over night, in
enough water.Preheat the
oven to 180°C.Mix almonds and
oats in a food processor until they are of a flour like consistency. In a big
bowl, mix all ingredients for the base until it’s an even dough.Grease a baking
dish with coconut oil and spread out the dough evenly, using your hands.Let it bake in
the oven for about 20 minutes, then set aside to cool.Meanwhile,
prepare the crème. Wash the soaked cashews and pour in a blender with all other
ingredients for the crème. Let it mix for 1-2 minutes until a smooth crème is
formed.Carefully take
the base out of the baking dish and top it evenly with the cashew coconut
crème. Cut up in bar sized pieces. If wanted, add some coconut flakes on top.Store in an
air-sealed container in the fridge. They last for about 2-3 days.
http://www.livingthehealthychoice.co/lemon-coconut-bars
