Vegane heiße Schokolade | vegan hot chocolate | Living The Healthy Choice

Ich muss zugeben: Ich war nie großer Fan von heißer Schokolade. Mir war sie oft viel zu süß und warme Milch fühlte sich schon immer komisch an. Diesen Winter habe ich dann aber angefangen, einfach meine eigene heiße Trinkschokolade zu machen. Kuhmilch tausche ich gegen Pflanzenmilch und anstelle von verarbeiteten und gesüßten Kakaomischungen verwende ich rohen Kakao. Am meisten macht mir das Würzen Spaß! Ein wenig Zimt, Vanille und Ingwerpulver, was dem Kakao eine leichte und angenehme Schärfe gibt. Ich bin gespannt, was ihr sagt und sie euch auch so gut schmeckt! Das komplette Rezept findet ihr hier: Heiße Schokolade(Für 1 Glas; 5 Minuten) 1 ½ - 2 EL rohes Kakaopulver¼ TL Zimt¼ TL Ingwerpulver¼ TL Vanille250ml Pflanzenmilch2 TL Ahornsirup Alle Zutaten in einem Topf gut vermischen und erwärmen. In einem Glas servieren und warm trinken. http://www.livingthehealthychoice.com/de/vegan-hot-chocolate I have to admit: I was never a huge fan of hot chocolate. Often times I found it too sweet and warm cow milk ... I don’t know. This winter though, I started making my own hot chocolate. With a little twist: I switched the cow milk with plant milk and used raw cacao instead of those processed and sugary cacao powders that I grew up around. A big part is also spicing the milk up a bit! A bit of cinnamon, vanilla and ginger which gives it a pleasant spiciness. I hope you enjoy it as much as I do! The recipe can be found here: Hot Chocolate(For 1 glass; 5 minutes) 1 ½ - 2 tbsp raw cacao powder¼ tsp cinnamon¼ tsp ginger powder¼ tsp vanilla250ml plant milk2 tsp maple syrup In a pot combine all ingredients, mix well and heat them up. Pour in a glass and drink while it’s warm. http://www.livingthehealthychoice.com/vegan-hot-chocolate Find me on here:Website: http://www.livingthehealthychoice.comInstagram: http://www.instagram.com/livingthehealthychoiceFacebook: http://www.facebook.com/livingthehealthychoice

Solltest du nicht automatisch zum Video weitergeleitet werden, klicke bitte hier.