Vegane heiße Schokolade | vegan hot chocolate | Living The Healthy Choice
Ich
muss zugeben: Ich war nie großer Fan von heißer Schokolade. Mir war sie oft
viel zu süß und warme Milch fühlte sich schon immer komisch an. Diesen Winter
habe ich dann aber angefangen, einfach meine eigene heiße Trinkschokolade zu
machen. Kuhmilch tausche ich gegen Pflanzenmilch und anstelle von verarbeiteten
und gesüßten Kakaomischungen verwende ich rohen Kakao. Am meisten macht mir das
Würzen Spaß! Ein wenig Zimt, Vanille und Ingwerpulver, was dem Kakao eine
leichte und angenehme Schärfe gibt. Ich bin gespannt, was ihr sagt und sie euch
auch so gut schmeckt!
Das
komplette Rezept findet ihr hier:
Heiße Schokolade(Für 1 Glas; 5
Minuten)
1
½ - 2 EL rohes Kakaopulver¼
TL Zimt¼
TL Ingwerpulver¼
TL Vanille250ml
Pflanzenmilch2
TL Ahornsirup
Alle
Zutaten in einem Topf gut vermischen und erwärmen. In einem Glas servieren und
warm trinken.
http://www.livingthehealthychoice.com/de/vegan-hot-chocolate
I have to admit: I was never a huge fan of hot
chocolate. Often times I found it too sweet and warm cow milk ... I don’t know.
This winter though, I started making my own hot chocolate. With a little twist:
I switched the cow milk with plant milk and used raw cacao instead of those
processed and sugary cacao powders that I grew up around. A big part is also
spicing the milk up a bit! A bit of cinnamon, vanilla and ginger which gives it
a pleasant spiciness. I hope you enjoy it as much as I do!
The recipe can be found here:
Hot
Chocolate(For
1 glass; 5 minutes)
1 ½ - 2 tbsp raw cacao powder¼ tsp cinnamon¼ tsp ginger powder¼ tsp vanilla250ml plant milk2 tsp maple syrup
In a pot combine all ingredients, mix well and heat
them up. Pour in a glass and drink while it’s warm.
http://www.livingthehealthychoice.com/vegan-hot-chocolate
