Gesunder Snack: geröstete Nüsse | healthy snack: roasted nuts | Living The Healthy Choice

Heute habe ich mal wieder ein einfaches und leckeres Snack-Rezept für euch vorbereitet: mit Thymian und Rosmarin geröstete Nüsse! Wann immer ich für längere Zeit das Haus verlasse und besonders auf Reisen, habe ich immer eine kleine Tüte Nüsse bei mir. Sie sind toll, um die Zeit bis zur nächsten größeren Mahlzeit zu überbrücken. Man kann aber noch einen Schritt weitergehen und die Nüsse ein wenig im Ofen anrösten, was unglaublich leckere Röstaromen freisetzt. Besonders spannend finde ich es, wenn man noch Kräuter und für eine gewisse Schärfe ein wenig Cayenne Pfeffer hinzumischt. Das komplette Rezept findet ihr hier: Geröstete Nüsse 300g gemischte (und ungesalzene) Nüsse1 EL Olivenöl2 TL Rosmarin2 TL Thymian¼ - ½ TL Cayenne Pfeffer2 Prisen Meersalz Ofen auf 170°C vorheizen.In einer großen Schüssel alle Zutaten gründlich vermengen, sodass die Nüsse gleichmäßig mit Öl und Gewürzen benetzt sind.Nüsse auf einem mit Backpapier ausgelegten Backblech gleichmäßig verteilen und für 10-15 Minuten backen lassen.Geröstete Nüsse herausnehmen und abkühlen lassen. http://www.livingthehealthychoice.com/de/roasted-nuts Today I have prepared a simple and delicious snack recipe for you. Thyme and rosemary spiced nuts! Whenever I am leaving the house for a longer period of time and especially while traveling, I always try to take a little bag of nuts with me. They are great to bypass the time until the next full meal. With nuts you can go one step further and slightly roast them in the oven which brings out a delicious roasting flavour. I like to add some herbs and spices like cayenne to give it a little bit of spicyness. You can find the full recipe here: Roasted Spiced Nuts 300g mixed nuts1 tbsp olive oil2 tsp rosemary2 tsp thyme¼ - ½ tsp cayenne pepper2 pinches of sea salt Preheat the oven to 170°C.In a big bowl mix all ingredients throughout and make sure that all nuts are evenly coated with oil and herbs.Spread the nuts evenly on a baking tray lined with baking paper and let them roast in the oven for about 10-15 minutes.Take the nuts out of the oven and let them cool. Store in an air sealed container.

