Gesunder Snack: geröstete Nüsse | healthy snack: roasted nuts | Living The Healthy Choice
Heute
habe ich mal wieder ein einfaches und leckeres Snack-Rezept für euch
vorbereitet: mit Thymian und Rosmarin geröstete Nüsse! Wann immer ich für
längere Zeit das Haus verlasse und besonders auf Reisen, habe ich immer eine
kleine Tüte Nüsse bei mir. Sie sind toll, um die Zeit bis zur nächsten größeren
Mahlzeit zu überbrücken. Man kann aber noch einen Schritt weitergehen und die
Nüsse ein wenig im Ofen anrösten, was unglaublich leckere Röstaromen freisetzt.
Besonders spannend finde ich es, wenn man noch Kräuter und für eine gewisse
Schärfe ein wenig Cayenne Pfeffer hinzumischt.
Das
komplette Rezept findet ihr hier:
Geröstete Nüsse
300g
gemischte (und ungesalzene) Nüsse1 EL Olivenöl2 TL Rosmarin2 TL Thymian¼
- ½ TL Cayenne Pfeffer2
Prisen Meersalz
Ofen
auf 170°C vorheizen.In
einer großen Schüssel alle Zutaten gründlich vermengen, sodass die Nüsse
gleichmäßig mit Öl und Gewürzen benetzt sind.Nüsse
auf einem mit Backpapier ausgelegten Backblech gleichmäßig verteilen und für
10-15 Minuten backen lassen.Geröstete
Nüsse herausnehmen und abkühlen lassen.
http://www.livingthehealthychoice.com/de/roasted-nuts
Today I have prepared a simple and delicious snack
recipe for you. Thyme and rosemary spiced nuts! Whenever I am leaving the house
for a longer period of time and especially while traveling, I always try to
take a little bag of nuts with me. They are great to bypass the time until the
next full meal. With nuts you can go one step further and slightly roast them
in the oven which brings out a delicious roasting flavour. I like to add some
herbs and spices like cayenne to give it a little bit of spicyness.
You can find the full recipe here:
Roasted
Spiced Nuts
300g mixed nuts1 tbsp olive oil2 tsp rosemary2 tsp thyme¼ - ½ tsp cayenne pepper2 pinches of sea salt
Preheat the oven to 170°C.In a big bowl mix all ingredients throughout and make
sure that all nuts are evenly coated with oil and herbs.Spread the nuts evenly on a baking tray lined with
baking paper and let them roast in the oven for about 10-15 minutes.Take the nuts out of the oven and let them cool. Store
in an air sealed container.
http://www.livingthehealthychoice.com/roasted-nuts
Find me on here:Website: http://www.livingthehealthychoice.comInstagram:
http://www.instagram.com/livingthehealthychoiceFacebook:
http://www.facebook.com/livingthehealthychoice
Solltest du nicht automatisch zum Video weitergeleitet werden, klicke bitte hier.