Bananen Granola | Banana Granola | Living The Healthy Choice

Heute habe ich ein neues Granola Rezept für euch. Und diesmal ganz ohne Nüsse, wonach ich oft gefragt werde. Natürlich könnt ihr auch einfach welche hinzufügen. Ich denke da an Walnüsse oder Mandeln, die hierzu gut passen! Eine weitere Besonderheit ist, dass hier Bananen mit reingemischt werden, die für eine angenehme Süße sorgen. Das Rezept findet ihr hier: Bananen Granola(Für 4 Portionen) 150g Haferflocken20g Kokosflocken25g Buchweizen25g Sonnenblumenkerne25g Leinsamen½ TL Zimt¼ TL Vanille1 Prise Meersalz2 EL Ahornsirup2 EL Kokosöl Ofen auf 175°C vorheizen.Alle Zutaten in einer großen Schüssel gründlich vermengen und auf einem mit Backpapier auslegten Backblech gleichmäßig verteilen.Für rund 15-20 Minuten im Ofen rösten. Dabei alle 5-10 Minuten mit einem Löffel umrühren. http://www.livingthehealthychoice.com/banana-granola Today I have a new granola recipe for you. This time one without any nuts, since I’ve been asked to many times. Of course you can always add some, I’m thinking of almonds or walnuts. I have also mixed in some bananas which provide a mild sweetness. The recipe can be found here: Banana Granola(makes about 4 portions) 150g rolled oats20g coconut flakes25g buckwheat25g sunflower seeds25g flaxseeds½ tsp cinnamon¼ tsp vanilla1 pinch of sea salt2 tbsp maple syrup2 tbsp coconut oil Preheat the oven to 175°C.In a big bowl mix all ingredients throughout and spread evenly on a baking tray lined with baking paper.Let it bake in the oven for about 15-20 minutes while stirring the granola every 5-10 minutes.Place in a jar or eat it all right there and then! http://www.livingthehealthychoice.com/de/banana-granola Find me on here:Website: http://www.livingthehealthychoice.comInstagram: http://www.instagram.com/livingthehealthychoiceFacebook: http://www.facebook.com/livingthehealthychoice

Solltest du nicht automatisch zum Video weitergeleitet werden, klicke bitte hier.