Bananen Granola | Banana Granola | Living The Healthy Choice
Heute
habe ich ein neues Granola Rezept für euch. Und diesmal ganz ohne Nüsse, wonach
ich oft gefragt werde. Natürlich könnt ihr auch einfach welche hinzufügen. Ich
denke da an Walnüsse oder Mandeln, die hierzu gut passen! Eine weitere
Besonderheit ist, dass hier Bananen mit reingemischt werden, die für eine
angenehme Süße sorgen.
Das
Rezept findet ihr hier:
Bananen Granola(Für 4 Portionen)
150g
Haferflocken20g
Kokosflocken25g
Buchweizen25g
Sonnenblumenkerne25g
Leinsamen½
TL Zimt¼
TL Vanille1
Prise Meersalz2
EL Ahornsirup2
EL Kokosöl
Ofen
auf 175°C vorheizen.Alle
Zutaten in einer großen Schüssel gründlich vermengen und auf einem mit
Backpapier auslegten Backblech gleichmäßig verteilen.Für
rund 15-20 Minuten im Ofen rösten. Dabei alle 5-10 Minuten mit einem Löffel
umrühren.
http://www.livingthehealthychoice.com/banana-granola
Today I have a new granola recipe for you. This time
one without any nuts, since I’ve been asked to many times. Of course you can
always add some, I’m thinking of almonds or walnuts. I have also mixed in some
bananas which provide a mild sweetness.
The recipe can be found here:
Banana
Granola(makes
about 4 portions)
150g rolled oats20g coconut flakes25g buckwheat25g sunflower seeds25g flaxseeds½ tsp cinnamon¼ tsp vanilla1 pinch of sea salt2 tbsp maple syrup2 tbsp coconut oil
Preheat the oven to 175°C.In a big bowl mix all ingredients throughout and
spread evenly on a baking tray lined with baking paper.Let it bake in the oven for about 15-20 minutes while
stirring the granola every 5-10 minutes.Place in a jar or eat it all right there and then!
http://www.livingthehealthychoice.com/de/banana-granola
Find me on here:Website: http://www.livingthehealthychoice.comInstagram:
http://www.instagram.com/livingthehealthychoiceFacebook: http://www.facebook.com/livingthehealthychoice
Solltest du nicht automatisch zum Video weitergeleitet werden, klicke bitte hier.