3 schnelle & gesunde Frühstücksideen | 3 quick & healthy breakfast ideas | Living The Healthy Choice
Hey!
Ich habe heute drei schnelle, einfache und gesunde Frühstücksideen für euch
zusammen getragen! Wer morgens nur wenig Zeit (oder Lust) hat, sich aber trotzdem
ausgewogen ernähren möchte, findet hier hoffentlich eine kleine
Inspiration.
Die
genauen Rezepte findet ihr hier:
3 schnelle &
gesunde Frühstücksideen
„Overnight Oats“Für 1 Portion
80
g Haferflocken1
TL Zitronensaft1
Prise Vanille½
- 1 EL Ahornsirup200
ml Pflanzenmilch (z.B. Hafermilch)
50
g (gefrorene) Früchte
Am
Abend zuvor alle Zutaten - bis auf die Früchte - in einer Schüssel gut
vermischen. Abgedeckt im Kühlschrank über Nacht einweichen lassen.Am
Morgen Früchte hinzufügen. Zusätzlich mit z.B. Kokosflocken und ein wenig mehr
Ahornsirup verzieren.
Avocado BrotFür 1 Portion
2-3
Scheiben Vollkornbrot½ Avocado1 Handvoll Rucola1 Handvoll Cherry Tomaten1
Prise Chili Flocken½
Handvoll KürbiskerneSalz
& Pfeffer
Avocado
auf den Broten verteilen und mit den restlichen Zutaten garnieren. Mit Salz und
Pfeffer abschmecken.
Bananen SmoothieFür 1 Glas
1
½ (gefrorene) Bananen2
EL Haferflocken1
Prise Vanille¼
TL Zimt300
ml Pflanzenmilch (z.B. Hafermilch, Mandelmilch,..)1-3
Datteln
Am
Abend zuvor Bananen schälen, klein schneiden und in einem geeigneten Gefäß oder
Tüte über Nacht im Tiefkühler verstauen.Am
Morgen alle Zutaten für den Smoothie in einem Mixer zerkleinern lassen.Die
Menge der Datteln hängt von der gewünschten Süße ab.
Hey! Today I have gathered up three quick, simple and
healthy breakfast ideas for you. If you’re in a rush in the morning (or just
don’t feel like cooking) but still want to start the day with a balanced
breakfast I have come up with three different breakfast ideas for a good start
in the day.
The recipes can be found here:
Overnight
OatsFor
1 portion
80 g oats1 tsp lemon juice1 pinch of vanilla½ - 1 tbsp maple syrup200 ml plant mik (e.g. oat milk)
50 g frozen berries
In the evening, mix all ingredients - except for the
berries - in a bowl and stir well. Cover it up and put in the fridge over
night.In the morning just add the frozen berries. If wanted
add some coconut flakes and more maple syrup.
Avocado
BreadFor
1 portion
2-3 slices whole-grain bread½ avocado1 handful of rucola1 handful cherry tomatoes1 pinch chilli flakes½ handful pumpkin seedssalt & pepper
Spread avocado evenly on the bread and top it with all
other ingredients. Season with salt and pepper.
Banana
SmoothieFor
1 glass
1 ½ frozen banana2 tbsp oats1 pinch of vanilla¼ tsp cinnamon300 ml plant milk1-3 dates
At night peel the banana, roughly chop it and store in
a little container or bag in the freezer.In the morning add all ingredients to a blender and
mix throughout.(The number of dates depends on the desired
sweetness.)
Find me on here:Website: http://www.livingthehealthychoice.comInstagram:
http://www.instagram.com/livingthehealthychoiceFacebook: http://www.facebook.com/livingthehealthychoice
Solltest du nicht automatisch zum Video weitergeleitet werden, klicke bitte hier.