3 schnelle & gesunde Frühstücksideen | 3 quick & healthy breakfast ideas | Living The Healthy Choice

3 schnelle & gesunde Frühstücksideen | 3 quick & healthy breakfast ideas

Hey! Ich habe heute drei schnelle, einfache und gesunde Frühstücksideen für euch zusammen getragen! Wer morgens nur wenig Zeit (oder Lust) hat, sich aber trotzdem ausgewogen ernähren möchte, findet hier hoffentlich eine kleine Inspiration. Die genauen Rezepte findet ihr hier: 3 schnelle & gesunde Frühstücksideen „Overnight Oats"Für 1 Portion 80 g Haferflocken1 TL Zitronensaft1 Prise Vanille½ - 1 EL Ahornsirup200 ml Pflanzenmilch (z.B. Hafermilch) 50 g (gefrorene) Früchte Am Abend zuvor alle Zutaten - bis auf die Früchte - in einer Schüssel gut vermischen. Abgedeckt im Kühlschrank über Nacht einweichen lassen.Am Morgen Früchte hinzufügen. Zusätzlich mit z.B. Kokosflocken und ein wenig mehr Ahornsirup verzieren. Avocado BrotFür 1 Portion 2-3 Scheiben Vollkornbrot½ Avocado1 Handvoll Rucola1 Handvoll Cherry Tomaten1 Prise Chili Flocken½ Handvoll KürbiskerneSalz & Pfeffer Avocado auf den Broten verteilen und mit den restlichen Zutaten garnieren. Mit Salz und Pfeffer abschmecken. Bananen SmoothieFür 1 Glas 1 ½ (gefrorene) Bananen2 EL Haferflocken1 Prise Vanille¼ TL Zimt300 ml Pflanzenmilch (z.B. Hafermilch, Mandelmilch,..)1-3 Datteln Am Abend zuvor Bananen schälen, klein schneiden und in einem geeigneten Gefäß oder Tüte über Nacht im Tiefkühler verstauen.Am Morgen alle Zutaten für den Smoothie in einem Mixer zerkleinern lassen.Die Menge der Datteln hängt von der gewünschten Süße ab. Hey! Today I have gathered up three quick, simple and healthy breakfast ideas for you. If you're in a rush in the morning (or just don't feel like cooking) but still want to start the day with a balanced breakfast I have come up with three different breakfast ideas for a good start in the day. The recipes can be found here: Overnight OatsFor 1 portion 80 g oats1 tsp lemon juice1 pinch of vanilla½ - 1 tbsp maple syrup200 ml plant mik (e.g. oat milk) 50 g frozen berries In the evening, mix all ingredients - except for the berries - in a bowl and stir well. Cover it up and put in the fridge over night.In the morning just add the frozen berries. If wanted add some coconut flakes and more maple syrup. Avocado BreadFor 1 portion 2-3 slices whole-grain bread½ avocado1 handful of rucola1 handful cherry tomatoes1 pinch chilli flakes½ handful pumpkin seedssalt & pepper Spread avocado evenly on the bread and top it with all other ingredients. Season with salt and pepper. Banana SmoothieFor 1 glass 1 ½ frozen banana2 tbsp oats1 pinch of vanilla¼ tsp cinnamon300 ml plant milk1-3 dates At night peel the banana, roughly chop it and store in a little container or bag in the freezer.In the morning add all ingredients to a blender and mix throughout.(The number of dates depends on the desired sweetness.)

