Quinoa Burritos | Living The Healthy Choice

Hola! Heute gibt es ein Burrito-Rezept, dass ich mir gerne fix zum Mittag- oder Abendessen zubereite. Auch eignet es sich super für’s Kochen mit Freunden, da sich jeder nach Belieben seine Burritos zusammenstellen kann. Burritos (Für circa 4-6 Wraps oder 10-12 Mangold-Wraps) ½ rote Zwiebel 1 Knoblauchzehe 1 EL Olivenöl 60 g Quinoa 200 ml Gemüsebrühe 2 EL Tomatenmark 100 g Kidneybohnen 60 g Mais (gekocht) 1 Prise Cayenne Pfeffer Salz & Pfeffer 4-6 Vollkornwraps oder 10-12 Mangold-Blätter 6 EL Guacamole 1 Paprika, in Streifen aufgeschnitten 1 Romanasalat Zwiebel würfeln, den Knoblauch klein hacken. In einer Pfanne oder Topf Olivenöl erhitzen und Zwiebel und Knoblauch andünsten.Quinoa heiß abwaschen und zusammen mit Gemüsebrühe und Tomatenmark der Pfanne hinzufügen. Für rund 20 Minuten köcheln lassen. Dann die Kidneybohnen, Mais und Gewürze hinzufügen und weitere 2-3 Minuten über der Hitze lassen. Nun die Wraps füllen. Mit jeweils 1 EL Guacamole (oder ½ bei Mangold-Blättern) bestreichen, Quinoa Füllung hinzufügen, sowie Paprikastreifen und Salatblätter. Vorsichtig zusammenrollen (siehe Video.) Hola! Today I have my burrito recipe for you that I often make for lunch or dinner. It’s also greatly suited for cooking with friends, as everyone can fill up their burrito to their own liking! Burritos (makes 4-6 wraps or 10-12 chard wraps) ½ red onion 1 clove of garlic 1 tbsp. olive oil 60g quinoa 200ml vegetable stock 2 tbsp. tomato paste 100g kidney beans 60g sweet corn (cooked) 1 pinch of cayenne salt & pepper 4-6 wholegrain wraps or 10-12 chard leaves 6 tbsp. guacamole 1 sweet bell pepper, cut in stripes 1 cos salad Dice the onion and chop up the garlic. Heat olive oil in a sauce pan and lightly braise onion and garlic. Wash the quinoa with hot water and add to saucepan together with vegetable stock and tomato paste. Let it simmer for about 20 minutes. Then add kidney beans, sweet corn and spices and leave it on the stove for another 2-3 minutes. Now fill the wraps. Spread out 1 tbsp. of guacamole (or ½ tbsp. when using chard leaves), add quinoa filling, as well as bell pepper stripes and cos salad. Carefully roll up (see video.) Find me on here: Website: http://www.livingthehealthychoice.com Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/livingthehealthychoice Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/livingthehealthychoice

