Quinoa Burritos | Living The Healthy Choice
Hola! Heute gibt es ein Burrito-Rezept, dass ich mir
gerne fix zum Mittag- oder Abendessen zubereite. Auch eignet es sich super
für’s Kochen mit Freunden, da sich jeder nach Belieben seine Burritos
zusammenstellen kann.
Burritos
(Für circa
4-6 Wraps oder 10-12 Mangold-Wraps)
½ rote
Zwiebel
1
Knoblauchzehe
1 EL Olivenöl
60 g Quinoa
200 ml
Gemüsebrühe
2 EL
Tomatenmark
100 g
Kidneybohnen
60 g Mais
(gekocht)
1 Prise
Cayenne Pfeffer
Salz &
Pfeffer
4-6
Vollkornwraps
oder
10-12
Mangold-Blätter
6 EL
Guacamole
1 Paprika,
in Streifen aufgeschnitten
1
Romanasalat
Zwiebel
würfeln, den Knoblauch klein hacken. In einer Pfanne oder Topf Olivenöl
erhitzen und Zwiebel und Knoblauch andünsten.Quinoa heiß
abwaschen und zusammen mit Gemüsebrühe und Tomatenmark der Pfanne hinzufügen.
Für rund 20 Minuten köcheln lassen. Dann die Kidneybohnen, Mais und Gewürze
hinzufügen und weitere 2-3 Minuten über der Hitze lassen.
Nun die
Wraps füllen. Mit jeweils 1 EL Guacamole (oder ½ bei Mangold-Blättern)
bestreichen, Quinoa Füllung hinzufügen, sowie Paprikastreifen und Salatblätter.
Vorsichtig zusammenrollen (siehe Video.)
Hola! Today I have my burrito recipe for you that I
often make for lunch or dinner. It’s also greatly suited for cooking with
friends, as everyone can fill up their burrito to their own liking!
Burritos
(makes 4-6
wraps or 10-12 chard wraps)
½ red onion
1 clove of
garlic
1 tbsp.
olive oil
60g quinoa
200ml
vegetable stock
2 tbsp.
tomato paste
100g kidney
beans
60g sweet
corn (cooked)
1 pinch of
cayenne
salt &
pepper
4-6
wholegrain wraps
or
10-12 chard
leaves
6 tbsp.
guacamole
1 sweet
bell pepper, cut in stripes
1 cos salad
Dice the
onion and chop up the garlic. Heat olive oil in a sauce pan and lightly braise
onion and garlic.
Wash the quinoa with hot water and add to saucepan together with vegetable
stock and tomato paste. Let it simmer for about 20 minutes. Then add kidney
beans, sweet corn and spices and leave it on the stove for another 2-3 minutes.
Now fill
the wraps. Spread out 1 tbsp. of guacamole (or ½ tbsp. when using chard
leaves), add quinoa filling, as well as bell pepper stripes and cos salad.
Carefully roll up (see video.)
