4 schnelle gesunde Snacks | 4 quick & healthy snacks | Living The Healthy Choice

Hallo! Ich habe heute für euch ein paar schnelle und einfache (vegane!) Snack-Ideen zusammengetragen, die sich für Zuhause, aber auch für die Arbeit eignen!   -        gefrorene Weintrauben -        Apfelstücken mit Nussbutter o   Erdnussbutter o   Haselnuss-Schoko-Creme (Rezept: http://livingthehealthychoice.com/de/nutella/) -        Maiswaffeln mit Hummus + Kresse -        Bananeneis o   Gefrorene Bananen + Vanille + Zimt + Pflanzenmilch   Hey everybody! Today I have 4 quick and healthy snack ideas for you ( and they're vegan), ideal to eat at home AND at work!   -        frozen grapes -        apples with nutbutter o   peanut butter o   hazelnut chocolate spread (recipe: http://livingthehealthychoice.com/nutella/) -        corn waffles with hummus + cress -        banana icecream o   frozen bananas + vanilla + cinnamon + plant milk

