4 schnelle gesunde Snacks | 4 quick & healthy snacks | Living The Healthy Choice

Hallo! Ich habe heute für euch ein paar schnelle und einfache (vegane!) Snack-Ideen zusammengetragen, die sich für Zuhause, aber auch für die Arbeit eignen! - gefrorene Weintrauben - Apfelstücken mit Nussbutter o Erdnussbutter o Haselnuss-Schoko-Creme (Rezept: http://livingthehealthychoice.com/de/nutella/) - Maiswaffeln mit Hummus + Kresse - Bananeneis o Gefrorene Bananen + Vanille + Zimt + Pflanzenmilch Hey everybody! Today I have 4 quick and healthy snack ideas for you ( and they’re vegan), ideal to eat at home AND at work! - frozen grapes - apples with nutbutter o peanut butter o hazelnut chocolate spread (recipe: http://livingthehealthychoice.com/nutella/) - corn waffles with hummus + cress - banana icecream o frozen bananas + vanilla + cinnamon + plant milk Find me on here: Website: http://www.livingthehealthychoice.com Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/livingthehealthychoice Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/livingthehealthychoice

