4 schnelle gesunde Snacks | 4 quick & healthy snacks | Living The Healthy Choice
Hallo! Ich
habe heute für euch ein paar schnelle und einfache (vegane!) Snack-Ideen
zusammengetragen, die sich für Zuhause, aber auch für die Arbeit eignen!
-
gefrorene
Weintrauben
-
Apfelstücken
mit Nussbutter
o
Erdnussbutter
o
Haselnuss-Schoko-Creme
(Rezept: http://livingthehealthychoice.com/de/nutella/)
-
Maiswaffeln
mit Hummus + Kresse
-
Bananeneis
o
Gefrorene
Bananen + Vanille + Zimt + Pflanzenmilch
Hey
everybody! Today I have 4 quick and healthy snack ideas for you ( and they’re
vegan), ideal to eat at home AND at work!
-
frozen
grapes
-
apples
with nutbutter
o
peanut
butter
o
hazelnut
chocolate spread (recipe: http://livingthehealthychoice.com/nutella/)
-
corn
waffles with hummus + cress
-
banana
icecream
o
frozen
bananas + vanilla + cinnamon + plant milk
