Chia Pudding mit Erdbeermarmelade | chia pudding with strawberry jam | Living The Healthy Choice

Diese kleinen Puddings mögen zwar aussehen wie Froschlaich, aber sie schmecken um einiges besser! Chia Puddings sind ein super Dessert oder Snack für zwischendurch und zusammen mit Marmelade eine ziemlich runde Sache. Chia Pudding mit Erdbeermarmelade (für 2 kleine Desserts) Chia Pudding: 4 EL Chia Samen 200 ml Pflanzenmilch 50 ml Wasser ¼ TL Vanille 1 Prise Salz Erdbeermarmelade: 300g Erdbeeren 2 EL Wasser 1 EL Ahornsirup 1 ½ EL Zitronensaft Für den Chia Pudding in einer Schüssel Chia Samen mit Pflanzenmilch, Wasser, Vanille und Salz gründlich verrühren. Für mindestens 4 Stunden – am besten über Nacht – im Kühlschrank aufquellen lassen. Erdbeeren waschen, trocknen und vierteln. In einem Topf mit Wasser zum kochen bringen und auf mittlere Hitze 10 Minuten köcheln lassen. Dann mit einem Kartoffelstampfer die Erdbeeren gleichmäßig zerdrücken. Zitronensaft und Ahornsirup hinzufügen und weitere 10 Minuten köcheln lassen. Dann von der Herdplatte nehmen und abkühlen lassen. Wenn sich der Chia Pudding geformt hat und die Erdbeermarmelade abgekühlt ist, in zwei kleinen Gläsern schichten und anrichten. Falls erwünscht mit Kokosflocken toppen. www.livingthehealthychoice.com/de/chia-pudding-strawberrie-jam These small puddings might look like frogspawn, but they taste way, way better! Chia Pudding makes a great dessert or snack for in between and topped with homemade jam it’s one hell of a sweet treat. Chia Pudding with strawberry jam (makes two little desserts) Chia pudding: 4 tbsp chia seeds 200 ml plant milk 50 ml water ¼ tsp vanilla 1 pinch of sea salt strawberry jam: 300g strawberries 2 tbsp water 1 tbsp maple syrup 1 ½ tbsp lemon juice For the chia pudding mix chia seeds, plant milk, water, vanilla and salt throughout in a bowl. Let it set for at least 4 hours – better overnight – in the fridge, so that the chia seeds can soak up the liquids. For the strawberry jam wash the strawberries, dry and dice them. In a pot bring water and strawberries to boil, then turn down the heat to medium and let it all simmer for 10 minutes. Then use a potato masher to evenly mash the strawberries. Add lemon juice and maple syrup and let it simmer for another 10 minutes. Take off the heat and let it cool down. When the chia pudding is done and the jam has cooled off, layer it in two small dessert glasses. If wanted, add some coconut flakes on top. www.livingthehealthychoice.com/chia-pudding-strawberrie-jam Find me on here: Website: http://www.livingthehealthychoice.com Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/livingthehealthychoice Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/livingthehealthychoice

Solltest du nicht automatisch zum Video weitergeleitet werden, klicke bitte hier.