Chia Pudding mit Erdbeermarmelade | chia pudding with strawberry jam | Living The Healthy Choice
Diese
kleinen Puddings mögen zwar aussehen wie Froschlaich, aber sie schmecken um
einiges besser! Chia Puddings sind ein super Dessert oder Snack für
zwischendurch und zusammen mit Marmelade eine ziemlich runde Sache.
Chia Pudding mit Erdbeermarmelade
(für 2 kleine Desserts)
Chia
Pudding:
4 EL Chia
Samen
200 ml
Pflanzenmilch
50 ml
Wasser
¼ TL
Vanille
1 Prise
Salz
Erdbeermarmelade:
300g
Erdbeeren
2 EL Wasser
1 EL
Ahornsirup
1 ½ EL
Zitronensaft
Für den
Chia Pudding in einer Schüssel Chia Samen mit Pflanzenmilch, Wasser, Vanille
und Salz gründlich verrühren. Für mindestens 4 Stunden – am besten über Nacht –
im Kühlschrank aufquellen lassen.
Erdbeeren
waschen, trocknen und vierteln. In einem Topf mit Wasser zum kochen bringen und
auf mittlere Hitze 10 Minuten köcheln lassen. Dann mit einem Kartoffelstampfer
die Erdbeeren gleichmäßig zerdrücken. Zitronensaft und Ahornsirup hinzufügen
und weitere 10 Minuten köcheln lassen. Dann von der Herdplatte nehmen und
abkühlen lassen.
Wenn sich
der Chia Pudding geformt hat und die Erdbeermarmelade abgekühlt ist, in zwei
kleinen Gläsern schichten und anrichten. Falls erwünscht mit Kokosflocken
toppen.
www.livingthehealthychoice.com/de/chia-pudding-strawberrie-jam
These small puddings might look like frogspawn, but
they taste way, way better! Chia Pudding makes a great dessert or snack for in
between and topped with homemade jam it’s one hell of a sweet treat.
Chia Pudding with strawberry jam
(makes two little desserts)
Chia
pudding:
4 tbsp chia
seeds
200 ml
plant milk
50 ml water
¼ tsp vanilla
1 pinch of
sea salt
strawberry
jam:
300g
strawberries
2 tbsp
water
1 tbsp
maple syrup
1 ½ tbsp
lemon juice
For the
chia pudding mix chia seeds, plant milk, water, vanilla and salt throughout in
a bowl. Let it set for at least 4 hours – better overnight – in the fridge, so
that the chia seeds can soak up the liquids.
For the strawberry jam wash the strawberries, dry and dice them. In a pot bring
water and strawberries to boil, then turn down the heat to medium and let it
all simmer for 10 minutes. Then use a potato masher to evenly mash the
strawberries. Add lemon juice and maple syrup and let it simmer for another 10
minutes. Take off the heat and let it cool down.
When the
chia pudding is done and the jam has cooled off, layer it in two small dessert
glasses. If wanted, add some coconut flakes on top.
www.livingthehealthychoice.com/chia-pudding-strawberrie-jam
