Kokos Schoko Riegel | Coconut Chocolate Bars | Living The Healthy Choice

Heute gibt es mal wieder ein Dessert/Snack-Rezept: Kokos Schoko Riegel. Die Idee bekam ich von einem gewissen Kokos-Riegel, den ich selber früher ziemlich oft im Supermarkt gekauft habe. Diese Version kann bei weitem mithalten und ist ein tolles Dessert oder Snack für zwischendurch! Ich hab fast immer ein paar von ihnen im Gefrierfach! Kokos-Schoko-Riegel (für 6 Stück) Kokos-Riegel: 150g Kokosraspeln 2 EL Kokosöl, geschmolzen 4 EL Kokosmilch 3 EL Kokosblütenzucker 2 EL Ahornsirup 1 Prise Meersalz Schokoladesauce: 6 EL Rohes Kakaopulver 6 EL Kokosöl 3 EL Ahornsirup In Mixer alle Zutaten – allerdings nur die Hälfte der Kokosraspeln – vermischen, bis eine einheitliche Masse entsteht. Dann die restlichen Kokosraspeln untermischen und verrühren. (Alternativ können alle Zutaten ohne Mixer vermischt werden. Falls der Teig nicht ausreichend zusammen hält, ein wenig mehr Kokosmilch hinzugeben.) Die Kokos-Mixtur mit den Händen in eine Form drücken. Hier kann beispielsweise eine Brotdose verwendet werden. Für mind. 40 Minuten in das Gefrierfach geben, sodass die Riegel hart werden. Nach der Hälfte der Gefrierzeit kann die Schokoladensauce vorbereitet werden. Im Wasserbad Kakaopulver, Kokosöl und Ahornsirup erwärmen und stetig umrühren, bis eine klümpchenfreie Sauce entsteht. Dann abkühlen lassen. Die Kokos-Mixtur aus dem Gefrierfach nehmen und in Riegelform schneiden. Dann in die Schokoladensauce tunken, sodass die Riegel von allen Seiten benetzt sind. Auf ein Gitter oder Backpapier legen. Die fertigen Riegel für weitere 15 Minuten im Gefrierfach oder Kühlschrank abkühlen lassen, sodass die Schokolade erhärtet. Die Riegel können luftdicht im Gefrierfach verstaut werden und zu einem späteren Zeitpunkt gegessen werden. www.livingthehealthychoice.com/de/coconut-chocolate-bars Today I've got a snack/dessert-recipe: coconut chocolate bars. I got the idea from a commonly known coconut bar that I always used to get at the supermarket. This version is just as good (and without any industrial sugar), is fun to prepare and makes a great snack or dessert. I make sure to always have some in the freezer! Coconut-Chocolate-Bars (makes 6 bars) Coconut Bars: 150g desiccated coconut 2 tbsp coconut oil, melted 4 tbsp full fat coconut milk 3 tbsp coconut sugar 2 tbsp maple syrup 1 pinch of sea salt chocolate sauce: 6 tbsp raw cacao powder 6 tbsp coconut oil 3 tbsp maple syrup In a food processor mix all ingredients – but only half of the desiccated coconut – until it's one even mixture. Then add the other half desiccated coconut and mix with a spoon. (This step can be left out and all ingredients can be simply mixed in a mixing bowl. If the dough does not stick, add some more coconut milk.) Press the dough in a tin using your hands. Here you could use a lunchbox, as I did in the video. Let the coconut dough set for about 40 minutes in the freezer, until it has hardened up. Prepare the chocolate sauce when half that freezing time is up. In a water bath heat up cacao powder, coconut oil and maple syrup and mix until the sauce is clump free. Then let it cool. Take the coconut dough out of the freezer and cut in bars. Dip it in the chocolate sauce, so it is evenly coated. Place on a cooling rack or baking paper and let the bars set in the fridge or freezer for another 15 minutes, so the chocolate sauce can harden up. The bars can be stored in the freezer in an air tight container for a later occasion, if you wish. Www.livingthehealthychoice.com/coconut-chocolate-bars

