Kokos Schoko Riegel | Coconut Chocolate Bars | Living The Healthy Choice

Heute gibt
es mal wieder ein Dessert/Snack-Rezept: Kokos Schoko Riegel. Die Idee bekam ich
von einem gewissen Kokos-Riegel, den ich selber früher ziemlich oft im
Supermarkt gekauft habe. Diese Version kann bei weitem mithalten und ist ein
tolles Dessert oder Snack für zwischendurch! Ich hab fast immer ein paar von
ihnen im Gefrierfach!
Kokos-Schoko-Riegel
(für 6
Stück)
Kokos-Riegel:
150g
Kokosraspeln
2 EL
Kokosöl, geschmolzen
4 EL
Kokosmilch
3 EL
Kokosblütenzucker
2 EL
Ahornsirup
1 Prise Meersalz
Schokoladesauce:
6 EL Rohes
Kakaopulver
6 EL
Kokosöl
3 EL
Ahornsirup
In Mixer
alle Zutaten – allerdings nur die Hälfte der Kokosraspeln – vermischen, bis
eine einheitliche Masse entsteht. Dann die restlichen Kokosraspeln untermischen
und verrühren. (Alternativ können alle Zutaten ohne Mixer vermischt werden.
Falls der Teig nicht ausreichend zusammen hält, ein wenig mehr Kokosmilch
hinzugeben.)
Die
Kokos-Mixtur mit den Händen in eine Form drücken. Hier kann beispielsweise eine
Brotdose verwendet werden.
Für mind.
40 Minuten in das Gefrierfach geben, sodass die Riegel hart werden.
Nach der
Hälfte der Gefrierzeit kann die Schokoladensauce vorbereitet werden.
Im
Wasserbad Kakaopulver, Kokosöl und Ahornsirup erwärmen und stetig umrühren, bis
eine klümpchenfreie Sauce entsteht. Dann abkühlen lassen.
Die
Kokos-Mixtur aus dem Gefrierfach nehmen und in Riegelform schneiden. Dann in
die Schokoladensauce tunken, sodass die Riegel von allen Seiten benetzt sind.
Auf ein Gitter oder Backpapier legen.
Die
fertigen Riegel für weitere 15 Minuten im Gefrierfach oder Kühlschrank abkühlen
lassen, sodass die Schokolade erhärtet.
Die Riegel
können luftdicht im Gefrierfach verstaut werden und zu einem späteren Zeitpunkt
gegessen werden.
Today I’ve got a snack/dessert-recipe: coconut
chocolate bars. I got the idea from a commonly known coconut bar that I always
used to get at the supermarket. This version is just as good (and without any
industrial sugar), is fun to prepare and makes a great snack or dessert. I make
sure to always have some in the freezer!
Coconut-Chocolate-Bars
(makes 6 bars)
Coconut Bars:
150g desiccated coconut
2 tbsp coconut oil, melted
4 tbsp full fat coconut milk
3 tbsp coconut sugar
2 tbsp maple syrup
1 pinch of sea salt
chocolate sauce:
6 tbsp raw cacao powder
6 tbsp coconut oil
3 tbsp maple syrup
In a food processor mix all ingredients – but only
half of the desiccated coconut – until it’s one even mixture. Then add the
other half desiccated coconut and mix with a spoon. (This step can be left out
and all ingredients can be simply mixed in a mixing bowl. If the dough does not
stick, add some more coconut milk.)
Press the dough in a tin using your hands. Here you
could use a lunchbox, as I did in the video.
Let the coconut dough set for about 40 minutes in the freezer,
until it has hardened up.
Prepare the chocolate sauce when half that freezing
time is up.
In a water bath heat up cacao powder, coconut oil and
maple syrup and mix until the sauce is clump free. Then let it cool.
Take the coconut dough out of the freezer and cut in
bars. Dip it in the chocolate sauce, so it is evenly coated. Place on a cooling
rack or baking paper and let the bars set in the fridge or freezer for another
15 minutes, so the chocolate sauce can harden up.
The bars can be stored in the freezer in an air tight
container for a later occasion, if you wish.
