What I eat on vacation | Bali Edition | Living The Healthy Choice

Hallo ihr Lieben! Ich melde mich heute aus Indonesien, wo ich gerade durch Bali und Lombok backpacke! Ich fühle mich hier so so wohl; Sonnenschein, das Meer, tolle, interessante Menschen und ganz viel leckeres Essen! Ich will euch mit diesem Video einen kleinen Einblick geben, was ich hier Tag für Tag zu mir nehme. Eine bunte Mischung aus Obst, Gemüse und einheimischen Gerichten. Ich hoffe es bringt euch ein wenig Inspiration ins deutsche Frühlingswetter und wir sehen uns ganz bald wieder auf deutschem Boden! Hey everybody! I am sending you this video from Indonesia, where I'm backpacking through Bali and Lombok at the moment. I am so so happy here; sunshine, the ocean, amazing people and so much good food! With this video I hope to give you a little insight in what it is I eat on a day to day basis. A colourful mix of fruits, vegetables and local dishes. I hope it brings you a little inspiration and you're having a good week. I'll see you soon again when I'm back on german grounds. x

