What I eat on vacation | Bali Edition | Living The Healthy Choice
Hallo ihr
Lieben! Ich melde mich heute aus Indonesien, wo ich gerade durch Bali und
Lombok backpacke! Ich fühle mich hier so so wohl; Sonnenschein, das Meer, tolle, interessante Menschen und ganz viel leckeres Essen! Ich will euch mit diesem
Video einen kleinen Einblick geben, was ich hier Tag für Tag zu mir nehme. Eine
bunte Mischung aus Obst, Gemüse und einheimischen Gerichten. Ich hoffe es
bringt euch ein wenig Inspiration ins deutsche Frühlingswetter und wir sehen
uns ganz bald wieder auf deutschem Boden!
Hey
everybody! I am sending you this video from Indonesia, where I’m backpacking
through Bali and Lombok at the moment. I am so so happy here; sunshine, the
ocean, amazing people and so much good food! With this video I hope to give
you a little insight in what it is I eat on a day to day basis. A colourful mix
of fruits, vegetables and local dishes. I hope it brings you a little
inspiration and you’re having a good week. I’ll see you soon again when I’m
back on german grounds. x
