Rhabarber Crumble | Rhubarb Crumble | Living The Healthy Choice

Heute habe ich ein leckeres Crumble Rezept für euch, das ich in letzter
Zeit wirklich oft gemacht habe. Egal ob zum Brunch, als Dessert oder für ein
Buffet, es passt eigentlich immer! Das Schöne dabei ist, dass man dieses Rezept
komplett anpassen kann, je nachdem welche Früchte man gerade zur Hand hat.
Rhabarber
Crumble
(für
in etwa 4 Portionen)
2-3
Stängel Rhabarber
1
Banane
200g
Erdbeeren
100g
zarte Haferflocken
30g
Dinkelvollkornmehl
20g
Leinsamen
30g
Kokosraspeln
2
EL Kokosöl, flüssig
1-2
EL Ahornsirup
Schale
einer ½ Bio-Zitrone
Prise
Vanille
Ofen auf 180°C vorheizen.
Rhabarber und Erdbeeren waschen. Rhabarber längs
halbieren und in kleine Stücke schneiden. Die Erdbeeren vierteln. Banane
schälen und ebenfalls in kleinere Stücke schneiden.
In einer Schüssel alle andere Zutaten hinzufügen
und mit den Händen (oder einem Löffel) gut vermischen.
In einer ofenfesten Form zuerst das Obst
hinzugeben und dann darauf gleichmäßig den Crumble verteilen. Im Ofen für 20-25
Minuten backen.
Today I have a delicious crumble recipe for you
that I’ve been making many many times these days. It pretty much suits
anything, brunch, dessert or for a buffet. Plus, you can pretty much adapt the
recipe with any fruits that you’ve got on hand – it always works!
Rhubarb crumble
(makes about 4 portions)
2-3 stalks of rhubarb
1 banana
200g strawberries
100g oats
30g whole grain spelt flour
20g flax seeds
30g desiccated coconut
2 tbsp coconut oil
1-2 tbsp maple syrup
Zest of ½ organic lemon
Pinch of vanilla
Preheat
oven to 180 ° C.
First,
wash rhubarb and strawberries. Cut rhubarb lengthwise in half and cut into small
pieces. Dice the strawberries. Peel the banana and also cut into smaller
pieces.
In
a bowl add all other ingredients and mix well using your hands (or a spoon).
In
an ovenproof form, first add the fruit to the bottom, then evenly spread the
crumble on top. Bake in the oven for 20-25 minutes.
