Rhabarber Crumble | Rhubarb Crumble | Living The Healthy Choice

Heute habe ich ein leckeres Crumble Rezept für euch, das ich in letzter Zeit wirklich oft gemacht habe. Egal ob zum Brunch, als Dessert oder für ein Buffet, es passt eigentlich immer! Das Schöne dabei ist, dass man dieses Rezept komplett anpassen kann, je nachdem welche Früchte man gerade zur Hand hat. Rhabarber Crumble (für in etwa 4 Portionen) 2-3 Stängel Rhabarber 1 Banane 200g Erdbeeren 100g zarte Haferflocken 30g Dinkelvollkornmehl 20g Leinsamen 30g Kokosraspeln 2 EL Kokosöl, flüssig 1-2 EL Ahornsirup Schale einer ½ Bio-Zitrone Prise Vanille Ofen auf 180°C vorheizen. Rhabarber und Erdbeeren waschen. Rhabarber längs halbieren und in kleine Stücke schneiden. Die Erdbeeren vierteln. Banane schälen und ebenfalls in kleinere Stücke schneiden. In einer Schüssel alle andere Zutaten hinzufügen und mit den Händen (oder einem Löffel) gut vermischen. In einer ofenfesten Form zuerst das Obst hinzugeben und dann darauf gleichmäßig den Crumble verteilen. Im Ofen für 20-25 Minuten backen. Today I have a delicious crumble recipe for you that I’ve been making many many times these days. It pretty much suits anything, brunch, dessert or for a buffet. Plus, you can pretty much adapt the recipe with any fruits that you’ve got on hand – it always works! Rhubarb crumble (makes about 4 portions) 2-3 stalks of rhubarb 1 banana 200g strawberries 100g oats 30g whole grain spelt flour 20g flax seeds 30g desiccated coconut 2 tbsp coconut oil 1-2 tbsp maple syrup Zest of ½ organic lemon Pinch of vanilla Preheat oven to 180 ° C. First, wash rhubarb and strawberries. Cut rhubarb lengthwise in half and cut into small pieces. Dice the strawberries. Peel the banana and also cut into smaller pieces. In a bowl add all other ingredients and mix well using your hands (or a spoon). In an ovenproof form, first add the fruit to the bottom, then evenly spread the crumble on top. Bake in the oven for 20-25 minutes.

