World of Wolfram | Folge 4: Halloween

Es ist HALLOWEEN!FACEBOOK https://facebook.com/worldofwolframTWITTER https://twitter.com/worldofwolframWEBSITE http://worldofwolfram.de/HAUPTCAST:Paul Pötsch, Maike Jüttendonk, Daniel Zillmann, Nathalie Lucia Hahnen GASTROLLEN:Yvonne Pferrer, Nick Hein, Maik Feldmann, Daniel Danger, Tim Heinke, Katharina Kron, Matias Tuschen CanoRegie: Lutz HeinekingDrehbuch: Robert LöhrKamera: Sebastian Fred Schirmer, Max Tsui Szenenbild: Tim PannenAustattung: Falk WenzelTon: Ingo BaierMontage: Ole HellerMusik: Dario Albiez, Jan HegenbergProduzenten: Marco Gillesexecutive Producer: Peter Heineking Creative Producer: Lutz Heineking, Robert LöhrLine Producer: Dominik StrohbeckProduktionsfirma: http://eitelsonnenschein.deWorld of Wolfram Folge 1: Drei Zimmer, Küche, Orkhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P3NMhYiZ8zAWorld of Wolfram Folge 2: Zelthttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bKPjFC7O6-UWorld of Wolfram Folge 3: Herpeshttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j4zWW7xqi-M

Solltest du nicht automatisch zum Video weitergeleitet werden, klicke bitte hier.