World of Wolfram | Folge 10: GAME OVER

CAST:Paul Pötsch, Maike Jüttendonk, Daniel Zillmann, Nathalie Lucia Hahnen, Antje Lewald, Frank RiedeRegie: Lutz Heineking jr.Drehbuch: Robert LöhrKamera: Sebastian Fred Schirmer , Max TsuiSzenenbild: Tim PannenAustattung: Falk WenzelTon: Ingo Baier, Robert KeilbarMontage: Ole HellerMusik: Dario Albiez, Jan HegenbergProduzent: Marco GillesExecutive Producer: Peter Heineking Creative Producer: Lutz Heineking jr., Robert LöhrLine Producer: Dominik StrohbeckProduktionsfirma: http://eitelsonnenschein.de

