The Empty Child (OV)

The Doctor and Rose travel back to London in 1941, at the height of the Blitz. A mysterious cylinder is being guarded by the Army, while homeless children (living on the bombsites) are being terrorised by an unearthly child. Rose meets the dashing Captain Jack Harkness – has she found a hero even better than the Doctor? (Text: BBC)

