The Doctor Dances (OV)

The Child’s plague is spreading throughout wartime London, and its zombie army is on the march. The Doctor and Rose form an alliance with the intergalactic con-man, Captain Jack, but find themselves trapped in the abandoned hospital. The answer lies at the bomb site, but time is running out. (Text: BBC)

Solltest du nicht automatisch zum Video weitergeleitet werden, klicke bitte hier.