For Tonight We Might Die (Folge 1/OV)

It's a new term at Coal Hill Academy, and students are preparing for their Autumn Prom. But when the school comes under attack from the monstrous Shadow Kin, four alienated students must form an unlikely alliance to defeat them. Charlie, April, Ram and Tanya, assisted by their physics teacher Miss Quill, are now charged with a great responsibility by the mysterious alien known as 'The Doctor': guard against the creatures of nightmare that want nothing more than to find a way through to Earth and take it for their own. And this incursion is only the beginning.

