The Coach With The Dragon Tattoo (Folge 2/OV)

Isolating himself from the other three, devastated Ram struggles with his new reality following the tragic events at the Prom. Desperate to hold himself together on the football pitch, when he thinks he witnesses someone getting skinned alive, he's convinced he's cracking up. But when Tanya, Charlie and April are all confronted with the same thing: a horrific, monstrous, skin-peeling Dragon, they know that they're under attack. The gang must pull together to fight against the monster, and try to keep Coal Hill safe.

