The Coach With The Dragon Tattoo (Folge 2/OV)
Isolating
himself from the other three, devastated Ram struggles with his new reality
following the tragic events at the Prom. Desperate to hold himself together
on the football pitch, when he thinks he witnesses someone getting skinned
alive, he's convinced he's cracking up.
But when Tanya, Charlie and April are all confronted with the same thing: a
horrific, monstrous, skin-peeling Dragon, they know that they're under
attack. The gang must pull together to fight against the monster, and try to keep
Coal Hill safe.
