Co-Owner of a Lonely Heart (OV)

April starts to feel greater effects of sharing her heart with Corakinus: his attempts to sever the attachment have only made it stronger. Manifesting traits of the Shadow Kin leader, April confronts her estranged father with Shadow Kin force when he makes a startling appearance. Frightened by this extraordinary newfound power, April seeks comfort in Ram, and vows to reclaim her heart as her own. Meanwhile, something strange is happening to the others - London is slowly being infested with unusual, sinister flower petals.

