Busy (OV)

The Job Centre is overloaded with work when a local factory is shut down overnight and a wave of jobseekers arrives the following morning. Everyone needs to be on top form to deal with the sudden rush, but Karl is feeling rough after a stag do the night before and struggles to get his act together. Even Trish has to get involved with the busywork, following her own mantra that "teamwork makes the dream work". Her inability to use the computer reveals a shocking secret, however.

