Report (OV)

A mystery jobseeker will be coming in to inspect the Job Centre, and Trish is keen to spot the culprit to ensure a good review. Nobody else is particularly bothered, with the exception of Janette, whose irrational hatred of the Great Barr branch means she's desperate to beat them in the job centre league tables. Karl is far more interested in George's task of interrogating a pair of big-time benefits cheats. He's managed to get involved, but both men want to play the bad cop.

