Under Pressure (OV)

Times are tough for Job Centre manager Trish, who has a "world of work" seminar to run and a late temp to deal with. On top of that, the most difficult employee in the West Midlands is back after winning an employment tribunal. She was unmanageable anyway, and now she's unsackable. Even Karl, Trish's secret weapon, is starting to crack under the pressure. Even though he spends his days surrounded by people desperate for a job, he throws in the towel and quits… for a little while, at least.

