Birthday (OV)

Trish receives a life-altering surprise for her birthday, or at least what she believes is a life-altering surprise. While she ponders what to do about it, she makes Karl acting manager. Karl is dismayed, knowing full well that he has no authority with the rest of the staff. With Trish gone, they all take Karl for a ride. Things are not looking good for the temporarily promoted manager, and they take a turn for the disastrous when the jobseekers decide to stage a protest.

