Army (OV)

Trish calls in the army to give the Job Centre's numbers a much needed boost, but Sergeant Steve Fox finds himself receiving an entirely different sort of interest when he turns up to start an armed forces recruitment drive. Trish will have to deal with her bad hair day as well as stiff competition if she wants get her man. George the benefit fraud investigator lays a trap for a man who has been collecting unemployment while working as a decorator, but nothing goes quite how it was intended to.

