The Job Lot - Staffel 2 - OV

The staff at Brownall Job Centre are recovering from a night out celebrating Trish’s divorce. But for Karl, a hangover is the least of his problems when he wakes up with a naked woman in his flat. Unfortunately for him it wasn’t the new deputy manager, Natalie Mason. Trish is thrilled to have in Natalie a protégé and confidante, and immediately spills the beans about the big night out and her new younger boyfriend. However Natalie isn’t as popular with Angela, who is back and at her most awkward in the role of ‘Cost-Cutting Commander’ and very bitter at being overlooked for promotion herself.