Doktor Who - Staffel 5 (OV)

Amy and the Doctor explore time and space, visiting 16th century Venice, France during the 1890s and the United Kingdom in the far future, now an entire nation floating in space. As always, wherever the Doctor goes, his oldest enemies are never far behind – the Daleks are hatching a new master plan from the heart of war-torn London in the 1940s. But they are not the only strange creatures the Doctor and Amy must face – there are also alien vampires, humanoid reptiles, old enemies such as the Weeping Angels, and a silent menace that follows Amy and the Doctor around wherever they go.