Torchwood - Staffel 3 (OV)

1965: Twelve children are gathered together on a deserted moorland, before being surrounded by a harsh, bright light, and then they are gone! Today: All over planet Earth, children stop moving. Stop playing. Stop laughing. Stop everything. Then, as one, they begin to speak with the same voice, announcing to the governments of the world the imminent arrival of a new alien threat. 'We Are Coming, We Are Coming' As the British Government closes ranks, it issues a death warrant against Captain Jack and Torchwood. Now forced to flee for their lives, it becomes clear to the Torchwood team that this isn't the aliens' first visit to Earth, and a terrible price is going to be paid for sins of the past.