The IT Crowd - Staffel 3 (OV)

Wherever there is big business and a basement filled with outmoded electronic equipment, there are people like Jen, Roy and Moss asking slick, pretty people on floors above their heads “ Have you tried switching it off and then on again?” over and over again. When they are not pouring scorn on these pretty people, they are trying unsuccessfully to be mistaken for one of them. They are not helped by Denholm Renholm, their managing director, who regards the company as a platform for the performance of his own self-serving (but very funny) interventions. Roy and Moss display alternative versions of geekiness, while their HOD, Jen, desperately tries to cover up the fact that she hardly knows her left click from her right click.